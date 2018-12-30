Partial shutdown heads into new year, divided Congress
by Harvest Prude
Posted 12/31/18, 01:12 pm
The partial federal government shutdown is poised to continue into the new year and a divided Congress with all eyes on negotiations between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders. There is no compromise in the works, as the president, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dig in their heels.
Democrats rejected a plan proposed by Vice President Mike Pence and incoming White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that designated $2.5 billion for border security. But Trump had not indicated whether or not he would agree to such a deal. Democrats have so far stuck to proposals of $1.3 billion for border security, far short of the president’s original desired $5 billion to fund a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Democrats, as one of their first acts after they take control as the majority party on Thursday, reportedly plan to vote on a package of bills to reopen the federal government without any additional funding for the wall. The package would include a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8 and would fund the departments of Agriculture, Interior, Housing and Urban Development and others closed by the partial shutdown, providing money through the remainder of the fiscal year. But the package would then need the approval of the Republican-majority Senate and the signature of Trump.
Adding to the confusion is a debate over how the wall would be built. Outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that the president abandoned the idea of a concrete wall soon after taking office, instead looking at other designs. Trump contested that idea in a tweet on Monday morning, saying his proposal of a wall would still include some concrete. He added that parts would be “see through” to give U.S. border agents better visibility. The president recently floated the idea of a wall made of steel slats.
Funding ran out for nine federal departments and several agencies on Dec. 22. Around 420,000 employees deemed essential are still working, while 380,000 remain on furlough. The White House last week found a way to fund the $75 million payroll of the Coast Guard, which is a part of Homeland Security.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/31/2018 03:11 pm
Just how “tragic” is this shutdown? Somehow, I can’t believe it is causing anyone to go hungry or be thrown out of their homes.
From what I understand, for federal employees who aren’t working, its time off for which they will be paid, just as if they were at work. But will there be vital work that never gets done? Or just paper-shuffling of which there is an excess anyway?
For myself, if my Social Security check doesn’t get deposited, I won’t go hungry. Are things like Social Security not being paid? Inquiring minds want to know.
My Two CentsPosted: Mon, 12/31/2018 03:29 pm
Can someone enlighten me? I thought the WALL was convered in the $1.3 TRILLION spending monstrosity (omnibus) that President Trump signed back in March. You know, the one that he said that he'd never sign one like it again? The one that funded the WALL and also Planned Parenthood? The one that was the straw in the proverbial camel's back that caused me to raise my right hand and swear I will never again vote for a republican? What is this squabble about? Trump is loaded. He can fund his own wall. And Congress has never worked without pay. Until Washington cleans its own house (and senate) they will have only my utter contempt.
Shutting the government down for good might force us to start from scratch. That wouldn't be a bad thing.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 12/31/2018 04:15 pm
While you have some good points, please don’t limit yourself by saying you will “never again vote for a republican.”
Evaluate candidates by their positions, not by labels. If you won’t vote for a Republican, you may be forced to vote for someone who supports easy abortion access or socialism.
Too often, we are forced to choose the lesser of two evils. But the last presidential election shows that we can elect someone that many of us find personally odious, yet see some good results out of it. I’m particularly appreciative of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees. Also his pushback on those who want to eliminate Christians’ rights to speak or live out our faith in the public square.