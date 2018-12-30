Partial shutdown heads into new year, divided Congress

The partial federal government shutdown is poised to continue into the new year and a divided Congress with all eyes on negotiations between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders. There is no compromise in the works, as the president, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dig in their heels.

Democrats rejected a plan proposed by Vice President Mike Pence and incoming White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that designated $2.5 billion for border security. But Trump had not indicated whether or not he would agree to such a deal. Democrats have so far stuck to proposals of $1.3 billion for border security, far short of the president’s original desired $5 billion to fund a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Democrats, as one of their first acts after they take control as the majority party on Thursday, reportedly plan to vote on a package of bills to reopen the federal government without any additional funding for the wall. The package would include a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through Feb. 8 and would fund the departments of Agriculture, Interior, Housing and Urban Development and others closed by the partial shutdown, providing money through the remainder of the fiscal year. But the package would then need the approval of the Republican-majority Senate and the signature of Trump.

Adding to the confusion is a debate over how the wall would be built. Outgoing White House chief of staff John Kelly told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday that the president abandoned the idea of a concrete wall soon after taking office, instead looking at other designs. Trump contested that idea in a tweet on Monday morning, saying his proposal of a wall would still include some concrete. He added that parts would be “see through” to give U.S. border agents better visibility. The president recently floated the idea of a wall made of steel slats.

Funding ran out for nine federal departments and several agencies on Dec. 22. Around 420,000 employees deemed essential are still working, while 380,000 remain on furlough. The White House last week found a way to fund the $75 million payroll of the Coast Guard, which is a part of Homeland Security.