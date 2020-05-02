Partial results from Iowa caucus released

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is narrowly leading Iowa’s Democratic delegate race with 71.44 percent of precincts reporting from Monday’s caucus. The state’s Democratic Party released partial counts Tuesday afternoon after technical difficulties the night before. Buttigieg has so far claimed the highest proportion of delegates with 26.8 percent of the vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont follows with 25.2 percent, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has 18.4 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden has 15.4 percent.

When are the final results expected? Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price did not say when 100 percent of the vote would become public. “We’re going to take all the time we need,” he said. The state party has blamed the holdup on data inconsistencies from a mobile app used to file vote tallies, forcing it to collect paper records from precinct caucuses. The party’s promise to release three different data sets about voters’ preferences—including their first picks and then the final reshuffling—is complicating the count.

The next Democratic debate is set for Friday in Manchester, N.H., hosted by ABC, WMUR-TV, and Apple News. So far, seven candidates have qualified, including Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, billionaire Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

