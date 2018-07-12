Partial government shutdown averted, for now

Congress approved a two-week funding bill on Thursday to avert a partial government shutdown, and President Donald Trump is expected sign the measure on Friday. The bill keeps the federal government funded through Dec. 21. Funding would have expired Friday for a portion of the government, including the Department of Homeland Security. The stopgap funding bill sets up a possible showdown right before Christmas over funding for a border wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday a bipartisan Senate plan for $1.6 billion in border security funding does not include money for the 30-foot-high concrete wall President Donald Trump envisions. He said the money “can only be used for fencing” and technology. The White House is pushing for the allocation of $5 billion for a border wall.