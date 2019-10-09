Parliament suspended with Brexit unresolved

British lawmakers early on Tuesday voted to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union before taking a controversial five-week break. They demanded the government seek a three-month delay to Brexit if Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot strike a deal for an orderly withdrawal from the European Union by Oct. 19. The lawmakers also asked the government to release all private communications on Brexit and again rejected Johnson’s calls for a snap nationwide election.

What does this mean for Brexit? Johnson suspended Parliament until Oct. 14, less than three weeks before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. He wants the U.K. to leave by the deadline with or without a deal but has no good options left if he cannot work out something with the EU. “I will not ask for another delay,” he repeatedly told Parliament on Monday.

Dig deeper: Read past coverage from WORLD of the many obstacles that have stymied Brexit.