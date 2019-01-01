Parliament stalls Brexit deal
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 10/21/19, 10:50 am
With 10 days left to the Brexit deadline, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling a new set of delays. Johnson’s government tried to push through the deal he made Thursday with the European Union, but lawmakers voted Saturday to ask for a three-month delay.
Can Brexit wait three more months? Johnson remains defiant in his plan to meet the Oct. 31 deadline. He sent the mandated request for an extension to the European Union but attached an additional letter noting he opposed the delay. He tried to force a vote on the deal in the House of Commons on Monday, but Speaker John Bercow would not allow it.
Dig deeper: Read my report in World Tour about the historic religious conflict at the heart of the Brexit debate.
FuzzyfacePosted: Mon, 10/21/2019 12:17 pm
Onize, I really appreciate your reporting.
When I clicked on your link at the end of this post I didn't get to a specific article. Which artilcle were you refering to?
Web EditorPosted: Mon, 10/21/2019 12:36 pm
Thank you for pointing out the error with the link. We have replaced it with the correct link.
JerryMPosted: Mon, 10/21/2019 05:01 pm
They need to call a general election. Though, as I understand it, they will no allow this action either. The parliament seems set on delay and obfuscation to stop Brexit.