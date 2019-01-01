Parliament stalls Brexit deal

With 10 days left to the Brexit deadline, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling a new set of delays. Johnson’s government tried to push through the deal he made Thursday with the European Union, but lawmakers voted Saturday to ask for a three-month delay.

Can Brexit wait three more months? Johnson remains defiant in his plan to meet the Oct. 31 deadline. He sent the mandated request for an extension to the European Union but attached an additional letter noting he opposed the delay. He tried to force a vote on the deal in the House of Commons on Monday, but Speaker John Bercow would not allow it.

