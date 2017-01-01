Parliament seizes control of Brexit

British lawmakers voted late Monday to seize control of the Brexit process in a bid to end the stalemate over the country’s exit from the European Union. The lawmakers voted 329-302 to alter Parliament’s schedule, which will allow them to consider other Brexit paths besides the one presented by Prime Minister Theresa May. Parliament is expected to hold “indicative votes” Wednesday on a “soft Brexit,” in which Britain retains close economic ties with the bloc, or staying in the EU. May’s administration, which usually dictates Parliament’s schedule, warned the vote “upends the balance between our democratic institutions and sets a dangerous, unpredictable precedent for the future.”

Earlier on Monday, May conceded “with great regret” that her proposal for an orderly Brexit still lacked enough support to make it through a third vote in Parliament later this week. The EU gave the British government until April 12 to indicate its next step if May’s plan fails. More than 5 million people have signed an online petition to rescind Britain’s decision to leave the EU.