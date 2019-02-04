Parliament remains in Brexit bind

British lawmakers in a late vote on Monday rejected alternative options to Prime Minister Theresa May’s European Union exit deal, prolonging the ongoing impasse. Parliament failed to reach a majority on any of four nonbinding options, including a common market, a customs union, a second referendum, or canceling Brexit. Lawmakers rejected May’s Brexit plan for the third and final time on Friday. Britain now has until April 12 to either come up with a new proposal and seek a longer extension, or leave without a transition plan. On Tuesday, May began a five-hour session with her Cabinet to figure out the next step.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told European legislators that Britain must take a more realistic approach or face a disorderly exit. “As things stand now, the no-deal option looks likely, I have to tell you the truth,” he said.