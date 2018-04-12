Parliament censures May in Brexit debate

The British Parliament voted to hold Prime Minister Theresa May’s administration in contempt Tuesday for refusing to publish the advice it received from the country’s top law enforcer about Brexit. The reprimand, which passed by a vote of 311-293, marks the first time Parliament has found a British government in contempt. The government said it would publish the advice from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox in light of the vote.

Parliament began five days of debate on the Brexit deal Tuesday. The deal, endorsed last month by the 27 other European Union leaders, lays out the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc on March 29 and sets the framework for future relations with the EU. A final vote is planned for Dec. 11. If lawmakers do not approve the agreement, the United Kingdom faces the possibility of a chaotic “no-deal” Brexit.