Parents united

Parents across the political spectrum agree that student debt and school choice are the two most pressing concerns about their children’s education, according to a new survey from K12, a provider of educational programs for individuals, families, and schools.

“The U.S. education system has been home to some of the fiercest political fights this century, but when it comes to their own kids, parents speak with a unified voice,” said Shaun McAlmont, president of career readiness education at K12. “They want options, they want innovation, and they want their kids to be able to move into college or a career without a lifetime of crushing student debt.”

A majority of Democrats (52 percent) and Republicans (56 percent) surveyed agreed it was very important to have multiple school choices for their children. Yet in Washington, Democratic lawmakers often push back on Republican school choice initiatives.

Earlier this week, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, an independent from Connecticut who voted with Democrats, commented on the disconnect between Main Street and Capitol Hill on the issue of school choice. “Sadly, my suspicion is that it has something to do with securing the backing of teachers’ unions, which are fervently against giving parents the choice of taking their children out of public schools that they believe are not educating their kids,” Lieberman wrote in a column for Fox News.

The overwhelming majority of parents (83 percent) also agreed that student debt was a serious or very serious problem, while a whopping 92 percent said that giving high school students more exposure to career opportunities and experiences before they enter college would help alleviate the problem.

“A staggering number of job openings are going unfilled right now in career fields that are critical to the economy and can support a family,” McAlmont said. “And yet we still have a K-12 education system that pushes kids into debt-filled futures without nearly enough guidance and exposure to those opportunities.”

Many of those critical jobs are in the middle-skills arena—jobs that require some education beyond high school but not a bachelor’s degree. Those jobs include professions such as police officers, electricians, mechanics, and plumbers, along with numerous emerging occupations like computer programmers, robotic and industrial equipment technicians, and many types of healthcare specialists.

The cost of attending college is burdening students with mountains of debt: Federal Reserve data show that more than 44 million borrowers across the country collectively owe more than $1.5 trillion on their student loans.

Policymakers should take notice. The poll found that 90 percent of the parents sampled think that improving the quality of K-12 education should be a big or very big priority for the current administration. That’s a tall order for a group of elected officials who seem to find consensus on even the most noncontroversial issues fleeting at best.