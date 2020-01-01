Parents to plead guilty in college scam

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli will serve prison time as part of a plea deal in their bribery case. Prosecutors accuse the couple of paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits. Fifty people, most of them wealthy parents, faced charges in the scheme to pay students’ way into elite U.S. universities.

How long will they be behind bars? Loughlin has agreed to serve two months in prison, and Giannulli will get five months under the deal, which a judge must approve. They are scheduled to change their pleas from not guilty to guilty on Friday via video conference.

