Parents exploit financial aid loophole

Some Chicago-area parents have been gaming the financial aid system to get scholarships for their children that should go to needy students. A recent investigation by ProPublica and The Wall Street Journal uncovered the technically legal but unethical practice of parents transferring custody of their college-bound children to friends and relatives who make less money. Coming on the heels of the college bribery admissions racket in which 19 wealthy parents face criminal charges, the Chicago scandal puts more pressure on the U.S. Department of Education to close financial aid and admissions loopholes.

One anonymous Chicago-area woman told the Journal she transferred custody of her 17-year-old daughter to a business partner, which only involved paperwork and a meeting with an attorney. The woman said her and her husband’s annual income of $250,000 was insufficient to cover their daughter’s tuition after they had already spent $600,000 paying for their other children to attend college. She also said they had no equity in their home, which was valued at $1.2 million.

After transferring guardianship, the teen only had to claim as income the $4,200 she earned at a summer job, allowing her to receive $20,000 in need-based aid, according to the mother.

Some parents reportedly transferred guardianship at the advice of Destination College, an Illinois-based consulting firm, which claims to help parents pay for college “in the most efficient and inexpensive way.” According to ProPublica, the students involved were accepted to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Indiana University Bloomington, the University of Missouri, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The schools are investigating the claims.

“They are gaming the system, whether it is legal or not doesn’t make it any less unsavory,” Justin Draeger, CEO and president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, told the Journal.

The Education Department is considering updating the term “guardianship” to exclude students who continue to receive medical and financial support from their parents. While the scope of parents using this loophole is unknown, the Chicago case could trigger similar investigations across the country as other college officials begin looking for patterns.

Meanwhile, parents continue to look for creative—and not always legal—ways to get their children around the barriers to college admission and attendance. Prominent Miami developer and investor Robert Zangrillo is fighting charges that he paid $250,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete. He claims he is no different than many parents who make formal donations to the college to give their children an advantage during the admissions process. Zangrillo is one of the parents, along with actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, charged in “Operation Varsity Blues” for paying to get their children into elite U.S. colleges.

In a Los Angeles Times op-ed last week, four student body presidents at schools embroiled in the controversy—USC, UCLA, Yale, and Stanford—said the admissions process remains rife with corruption: “We know that this illegal scheme is only one example of the many ways in which money influences the admissions process.”