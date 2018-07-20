Parents’ choice

What do parents want from their children’s schools? Top-tier academics? Championship sports teams? Award-winning arts programs?

Those seem likely to top the list, based on typical funding allocations and the emphasis lawmakers place on school assessments. But according to a new survey, that’s not what parents find most important.

Only 7 percent of moms and dads listed academics as the primary pathway to success in adulthood, and 91 percent said academics should be paired with lessons on social and emotional development. A wide majority of parents—89 percent—said education should fit their child, rather than their child fitting into one education model. That suggests parents would choose the school that’s best for their children, if they could. But one-third of parents surveyed said they had no choice in how and where their child goes to school.

The Walton Family Foundation, which helped fund the research, supports school choice and advocates for a new public school model dubbed “real choices.” Under this proposal, school districts would offer three distinct educational options: Traditional schools would focus on academics, blended schools would prioritize academic and social and emotional development, and student-centered schools would elevate social and emotional development, placing academics second.

Perhaps, not surprisingly, 90 percent of survey respondents said they would support the three-tiered model.

Although the survey pushed a specific education agenda, its findings have wider implications for the school choice movement. While policymakers use academic assessments to evaluate education alternatives, like charter schools or private schools that participate in voucher programs, test scores are not what’s most important to parents, said Lindsey Burke, an education policy analyst with The Heritage Foundation. Parents often consider intangibles, like character development and campus safety, as well as academics, when evaluating whether a school is right for their child, she told me.

“And if a school checks all of the above, if it delivers on the morals and the values and the hopes and aspirations that parents have for their children, it’s doing a pretty good job,” Burke said. “That’s often difficult to capture in assessments, particularly the types of assessments that are used with traditional district schools.”

Another important takeaway for school choice advocates: Parents who want education options aren’t fooled by duplicative offerings.

“Three-quarters of families believed that having a choice of schools that offer the same thing is the same thing as having no choice at all,” Burke said. “And that is just such an important finding that if we want genuine school choice—and this gets back to the question of assessments—we actually have to let schools be free to be the intentional communities that they’re designed to be. And again, that’s something intuitively that parents understand.”