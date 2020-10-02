Parasite wins big at Oscars

A South Korean psychological thriller won best picture Sunday night. It was the first time a foreign language film took home the Academy Awards’ top honor. Bong Joon Ho also won an Oscar for directing Parasite. The award for best actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his performance in Joker, while Renée Zellweger won best actress for the Judy Garland biopic Judy. Brad Pitt, who played a 1960s Hollywood stunt man in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, won best supporting actor, and Laura Dern received the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

Did the winners get political in their speeches? Pitt took a jab at the U.S. Senate for not calling former national security adviser John Bolton to testify during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Phoenix gave a stern vegan reprimand to anyone who eats beef or puts milk on their cereal. Other than that, the night stayed pretty tame.

Dig deeper: Read my analysis of Parasite in Muse.