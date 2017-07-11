Paradise Papers reveal cash stashes of the world’s wealthiest

Indian Christians accused of kidnapping, forced conversion

A court allowed seven Christian children in India to return to their families a week after Hindu radicals falsely accused their chaperones of kidnapping them to forcibly convert them. It was the third situation of its kind in Madhya Pradesh state since May.

The children and adults were traveling to Mumbai for a Christian event when extremists intervened, beat them, and accused the caretakers of kidnapping, The Indian Express reported. Forced conversion is a crime in the state. Police took the Christians into custody.

Parents provided baptism certificates proving the children were Christians already, and the state’s high court authorized their return. Two female chaperones remain accused and jailed, UCA News reported. Several Christians accused of the same crimes in a nearby town in May were released on bail but await prosecution, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

ICC’s William Stark said the accusations not only cause direct harm but also are “definitely having a chilling effect on the church itself” because many Christians are afraid even to attend church.

Complaints aren’t only being directed at Christians when they travel. An India-based attorney who works with Alliance Defending Freedom told UCA News that Hindus falsely accused Christians in Madhya Pradesh of forcibly converting people at least 27 times this year. —Julia A. Seymour

International authors ask China to release wife of deceased activist

More than 50 international authors wrote an open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, appealing to him to release Liu Xia, wife of the late Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo. Liu has been under house arrest since 2010, when her husband won the Nobel Peace Prize for democratic and human rights activism. She was last seen publicly on July 15 at the memorial service for her husband, who died of liver cancer in police custody earlier this year. On Aug. 23, she appeared in a YouTube video and asked for “time to mourn.” But many activists questioned whether she was coerced into speaking. The letter, which included the signatures of authors Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Margaret Atwood, and Philip Roth, said friends who spoke to the poet reported she was battling depression and heart problems. They called on Xi to “lift all remaining restrictions against Liu Xia and to ensure her freedom of speech, her freedom to meet with others, and her freedom to travel.” —O.O.

South Sudan’s hunger crisis worsens

Ongoing conflict in South Sudan left 1.25 million people facing starvation—double the number from the same time last year, the United Nations and other aid groups said in a joint report released Monday. The aid groups warned the country could once again enter famine next year. The latest Food Security Phase Classification report revealed that conflict and hyperinflation are driving the hunger crisis. Fighting groups have faced accusations of blocking food access as a war tactic. The prices of staple foods such as maize and wheat flour have increased by about 280 percent from the same time last year. “Widespread and extreme food consumption gaps … should make us extremely concerned about the worst-case scenario of famine in many locations across South Sudan in 2018,” said Katie Rickard, country coordinator for REACH, a humanitarian research initiative that provided data for the report. —O.O.

Nigerian kidnappers kill British hostage, free three others

The British government on Monday said kidnappers in Nigeria killed one U.K. missionary and released three others. Kidnappers abducted the four missionaries from Nigeria’s southern Delta state on Oct. 13. The abductees worked with the U.K.-based nonprofit organization New Foundations and delivered aid to members of the surrounding villages. The U.K. Foreign Office said Alanna Carson and David Donovan and his wife Shirley returned to their families, but Ian Squire “was tragically killed.” Squire, a 56-year-old optician, worked with New Foundations to train local people to carry out sight tests and dispense prescription glasses. In a joint statement, the families of the rescued hostages thanked the British High Commission and Nigerian authorities for negotiating their release: “Our thoughts are now with the family and friends of Ian as we come to terms with his sad death.” —O.O.

American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe

Weeks after appointing a minster of cybersecurity, Zimbabwe charged an American citizen with attempting to undermine the president’s authority. Officials on Friday morning arrested Martha O’Donovan from her home in Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital. Court documents said police observed tweets from O’Donovan in which she referred to the country’s 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as a “sick and selfish man.” O’Donovan works for a political satire news organization called Magamba Television. She faces charges of subversion and undermining the president’s authority. The court ordered her to remain in jail until her next hearing on Nov. 15. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The government increased its control over social media after activists last year used Twitter to stage the country’s biggest anti-government demonstrations in a decade. —O.O.