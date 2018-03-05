‘Panic poles’ save migrants lost in the desert

Rescue beacons are saving migrants’ lives as Arizona desert temperatures hit the summer sizzling point. A person lost on the U.S. side of the border only has to locate a pole and press the red button, and within one hour Customs and Border Protection (CBP) rides to the rescue.

Last year, the CBP’s Tucson Sector agents responded to 750 migrants who could have died if not for summoning help at a beacon.

The nonprofit group Humane Borders reported 44 migrant deaths in the desert from January to May of this year. Pima County Medical Examiner Gregory Hess told Breitbart Texas his office processes the remains of about 160 migrants each year from a four-county area. The bodies usually decompose quickly and get picked clean within a month. Bodies are discovered on routine patrols, though hunters or hikers find some of them. The most common cause of death is exposure or lack of water.

“It is physically impossible for the average person to carry enough water to survive several days walking through Arizona’s desert during this time of year,” CBP warned this month.

Data show the rescue beacons save lives. This fiscal year, 524 people were rescued, including 130 last month. Southern Arizona Border Patrol agents saved 19 illegal immigrants in April when their coyotes—or smugglers—abandoned them in the desert. Migrants try to avoid detection by keeping away from checkpoints, but the harsh conditions weaken them and slow them down. Some rescued people have to be airlifted for immediate medical intervention.

After scores of migrant deaths due to exposure, in 1998 CBP came up with the idea of beacons to save the lives of those struggling to cross the borderland deserts. They started appearing on the horizon near the U.S.-Mexico border in 2001.

The 25- to 30-foot “panic poles” are visible from 10 miles away at night, powered by solar panels that feed a small, high intensity blue light that blinks every 10 seconds. Polished steel helps them reflect light in the daylight, too. Spanish, English, and symbols instruct migrants how to call for help.

The CBP Tucson Sector operates 34 beacons and has 295 EMTs and paramedics available to respond. Many more beacons rise in the wilderness eastward and in Texas. But even with a plan in place, the agency said, “There’s no guarantee that someone stranded in a remote area will be found in time to prevent the loss of life.”

After receiving rescue and life-saving treatment, illegal crossers enter the adjudication process for deportation. The Department of Justice’s recent policy of separating children from their illegal immigrant parents shows the seriousness of the federal government’s intent to stem the tide of unlawful entries. Borderland rescue beacons show law enforcement’s will to protect life even in this difficult context.

“Securing the border will prevent deaths and criminal victimization of border crossers,” Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier told Breitbart. He said a secure border would constitute “compassionate public policy,” whereas a porous border would “passively encourage illegal border crossing.”