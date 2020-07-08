Pandemic squeezes college athletics

College athlete Abhimanyu Vannemreddy traveled nearly 9,000 miles from his home just outside Bangalore, India, to South Carolina to play for Winthrop University’s award-winning tennis program. But the Division I school in late June announced it was permanently sidelining its men’s and women’s tennis teams, partially due to budget strains during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was definitely caught by surprise,” the rising sophomore said. “No prior warning or rumor about the program shutting down. It was just a random call one day and just found out it’s done.”

Winthrop’s deputy athletic director, Hank Harrawood, also noted the program’s courts and facilities needed more than $1 million worth of repairs: “From a dollars-and-cents standpoint, strictly a business decision on campus, it became evident tennis is pretty clearly the one where you can impact the least amount of students while also saving the most amount of money.”

That leaves Vannemreddy and his fellow teammates with hard decisions to make. The school offered to honor his tennis scholarship, but the next three years would lack the very thing he flew halfway around the world to do. His strong resume features a 2017 wild card entry to the prestigious French Open junior singles at age 17. He’s considering a transfer but knows other schools could eliminate tennis, as well.

“That’s definitely something on my mind,” Vannemreddy said. “There’s so much uncertainty at these times. It’s basically a gamble, if I’m being honest.”

Several other Division I schools cut their tennis teams, including East Carolina, Northern Colorado, Southern Utah, and Wright State. The website Hoopdirt.com tracks an ever-growing list of colleges that are suspending or eliminating sports for the upcoming school year.

Facing a nearly $70 million deficit over the next three years, Stanford University on July 8 announced it will drop 11 of its 36 varsity sports at the end of the next school year. While the elite school is keeping tennis, for now, sports such as fencing, field hockey, rowing, men’s volleyball, and wrestling are on the chopping block, along with 22 coaching and 20 staff positions.

“As you can imagine, this has been a heartbreaking day for all of us, especially with those student-athletes and coaches involved,” Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir said. “We came to this decision only after exhausting all other viable alternatives. It recently became painfully clear we would not remain financially stable and support 36 varsity sports at a nationally competitive level, which is what we desire.”

The Ivy League announced plans to cancel fall sports this year to maintain social distancing and limit large groups at its eight schools. It will be the first year Harvard and Yale have canceled their annual football game since World War II. Ivy League football programs brought in more than $30 million in revenue last year, creating a lucrative stream of income for the schools to fund athletics and scholarships, according to the Sports Business Journal.

But not all college students are losing opportunities. A dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) used their summer break to launch the new Esports Collegiate Conference to host video game tournaments. It joins the Big East, Mountain West, Peach Belt, and Metro Atlantic conferences, which host established leagues for gamers.

“There’s boatloads of kids out there that want to do this—well, they’re doing it already,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “And so to have some level of organization that provides for regular competitive opportunities that are well-run on a regular basis, we think, will give our schools a leg up in terms of attracting these students to their campuses.”

Many schools now offer full-tuition and even full-ride scholarships for accomplished gamers. According to the National Association of Collegiate Esports, even partial scholarships can run up to $8,000 per year.

Steinbrecher said, particularly during the pandemic, competitive gaming’s low overhead and lack of necessary travel means it’s likely here to stay.