Pandemic policy changes threaten unborn babies

Pro-life advocates suffered setbacks in Virginia and Alabama over the weekend. And court decisions about whether abortion businesses can operate during the COVID-19 pandemic may affect other states considering similar policies.

Where do things stand? Several states, including Alabama, have restricted elective medical procedures to conserve healthcare resources for coronavirus patients. On Sunday, a U.S. District judge told the state of Alabama it could not put a hold on abortion, calling it an essential procedure. Similar legal battles are playing out in Texas, Ohio, and Oklahoma. But some developments were more permanent: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, on Friday signed legislation that repeals protections such as mandatory ultrasounds and a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion.

