Pandemic hits Latin American leaders

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Áñez announced Thursday she tested positive for coronavirus. The same day, Venezuelan socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello became the highest-ranking Venezuelan official to get infected. Áñez said she will self-quarantine and continue to work remotely from the presidential residence for 14 days before getting retested.

What other regional officials have been affected? Three Bolivian Cabinet ministers have also tested positive, including Health Minister Eidy Roca. On Tuesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed his positive diagnosis for the virus. Still he continued to push for mayors and governors to reopen commerce, warning that “otherwise the consequences will be harmful for Brazil.”

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report about how Belgium responded to the pandemic.