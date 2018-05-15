Palestinians gather to bury their dead

Thousands of mourners crowded the streets of Gaza City Tuesday to continue burying some of the 59 Palestinian protesters who died in border clashes with Israeli Defense Forces the previous day. Monday’s violent protests came as the United States officially moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that more than 2,700 people sustained injuries Monday. The border protests began on March 30 in opposition to a decade-old blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt on the Palestinian territory, but Monday’s clashes were the deadliest. Israel continues to face growing international criticism for the killings but its military says it is defending its border and that Hamas is using the protests as a cover for border attacks. The UN Security Council plans to meet Tuesday to discuss the violence.