Palestinian negotiator dies
by Kent Covington
Posted 11/10/20, 04:03 pm
Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was at higher risk due to a lung transplant in 2017. The 65-year-old Palestinian spokesman and diplomat died on Tuesday at a hospital in Jerusalem.
Who was Erekat? Educated in the United States, Erekat was at the table for nearly every round of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians dating back to 1991. He tirelessly argued for a negotiated two-state solution to the decades-old conflict but also consistently defended the Palestinian leadership and blamed Israel for the failure to reach an agreement.
Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report in World Tour about the state of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follor him on Twitter @kentcovington.