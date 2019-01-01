Palestine marks ‘day of rage’

Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces and burned cutouts of President Donald Trump on Tuesday to protest U.S. support for Israeli settlements. Hundreds of rallies and marches marked the “day of rage” in cities across the West Bank. Local media reported at least 30 people sustained injuries.

What triggered the protests? Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements in the traditionally Palestinian West Bank a violation of international law. While Israel welcomed the decision, it faced heavy backlash from Palestine and other Islamic nations. Palestinian officials closed down schools before noon to allow more people to participate in the protests. On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu backed the uprising. “We hear your voice,” he said. “Hundreds of millions of Muslims are with you.”

