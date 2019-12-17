Pakistan sentences former leader to death

Gen. Pervez Musharraf probably won’t travel back to Pakistan to face the death sentence a court handed down Tuesday. Pakistan charged the former military leader with treason for suspending the nation’s constitution in 2007 and imposing emergency rule to extend his time in office. He has lived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, since traveling there on bail to seek medical treatment in 2016, and the two countries do not have a formal extradition treaty.

What was the point in sentencing him? Musharraf’s case could serve as a precedent for other leaders in the military, which has wielded significant power since Pakistan gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1947. Musharraf seized power in 1999 and served as president from 2001 until 2008 following a disputed election.

