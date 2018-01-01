Package bombs target Democrats
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/24/18, 03:45 pm
Police and federal agents were investigating a rash of explosive devices received in packages Tuesday night and Wednesday addressed to prominent Democratic politicians, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. So far, no one has been hurt by the crude pipe bombs, several of which were intercepted by routine security procedures before reaching their intended targets. Other recipients included former CIA Director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder. Reports of other intercepted packages were still emerging Wednesday afternoon. A similar explosive device was discovered Tuesday at the estate of George Soros, a prominent donor to Democratic candidates and causes.
All of the bombs appeared to come from the same person or persons, according to John Miller, the New York Police Department’s head of intelligence and counterterrorism. The packages to Obama and Clinton were sent to their homes, while Brennan’s arrived at CNN’s New York offices, which were quickly evacuated Wednesday morning. Brennan does not work for CNN but often appears as a security expert on rival cable network MSNBC. Holder’s package reportedly was undeliverable to its intended address and was sent to the return address on the envelope, which was the Florida office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. Authorities said several of the packages had Wasserman Schultz’s office as the return address and included misspellings on the labels.
Republicans spoke out Wednesday about the attempted attacks against Democrats. “Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States,” President Donald Trump said. “This egregious conduct is abhorrent.” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the attempts “reprehensible acts,” adding, “We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures.”
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
Vista48Posted: Wed, 10/24/2018 04:49 pm
Knowing these people and their tactics, I can't help but smell something rotten. It just fits into the leftist narrative a little too conveniently. How ironic that the very people calling for violence and an end to civility are all of a sudden victims. My eyebrows are raised...
Andrew WongPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 07:00 pm
It is distressing to me that, after an attempted act of terror where innocent people could have died, there are responses like this accusing and crying "conspiracy theories". Have we been pulled so deeply into the poisonous pit of partisanship that we forget compassion and the value of every human life?
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 08:43 pm
I agree that we all need to have more compassion and value for human life. At the same time, we need to also be aware that evil and sin exist. Some will do *anything* to gain or retain power. Lies, deception, and schemes are common among these types of people. Let us Christians be "shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves." (Matthew 10:16)
news2mePosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 11:44 pm
I agree, Vista 48. I thought the same thing when I read about it. It's very odd that even tho someone opened the first bomb, it did not go off.
JerryMPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 06:35 pm
A few of us commented on this yesterday regarding the Soros story. It may be from right-wing extremists but, given the broader context, it may equally be from the left and meant to garner sympathy. Hopefully forensics will help figure this out before the mid-terms.
Either way, it is encouraging, and in stark contrast with the Democrats, to hear the immediate condemnation of this act of violence by the Republican leadership.
not silentPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 07:27 pm
I hope they find out who is responsible for this before someone gets injured or killed.
Wayne AsburyPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 05:53 pm
Not silent had 2 really good posts on yesterdays story.
not silentPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 06:22 pm
I am not ruling anything out right now in this act of terror. The information I found about pipe bombs in a relatively quick search said that they tend to be improvised devices which can be made by people without access to military equipment. They are usually intended to cause mayhem or mischief but can wind up causing causualties.
Regarding past use of pipe bombs, I found that Eric Rudolph, who used a pipe bomb during the Atlanta Summer Olympics, was convincted for a series of bombings aimed against abortion clinics and a gay bar. the Columbine Killers also used pipe bombs in addition to the shootings. Austin serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt used pipe bombs; and, although Conditt's motives were unclear, he had spoken in a blog against abortion and same sex marriage. An Arizona man named Jeffrey Metcalf, who was previously in the Marines, was arrested with numerous pipe bombs in his house, and he said that he made them for his "ultra prepper" wife, who feared the government was going to collapse.
From this list, it appears that pipe bombs have been used by various types of perpetrators, sometimes with unclear motives. So I guess I don't understand the comment about how this fits the leftist narrativie. It seems to me to fit the "domestic terrorist" narrative.
XionPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 07:38 pm
While misinformation swirls around the media, only a few actual facts are known. The bombs were crudely made, easily identified and none of them went off. Perhaps the bomber is inept. Or maybe no one was meant to get hurt. Perhaps the mass condemnation of the right wing was the intended result.
Laura WPosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 10:44 pm
Praying that no one gets hurt and that the culprit is brought to justice.
news2mePosted: Wed, 10/24/2018 11:50 pm
I never thought about Dems getting more votes by doing this. Some say they lost a lot of followers because of the Supreme Court fiasco.
Praying that no one gets hurt.