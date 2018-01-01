Package bombs target Democrats

Police and federal agents were investigating a rash of explosive devices received in packages Tuesday night and Wednesday addressed to prominent Democratic politicians, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. So far, no one has been hurt by the crude pipe bombs, several of which were intercepted by routine security procedures before reaching their intended targets. Other recipients included former CIA Director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder. Reports of other intercepted packages were still emerging Wednesday afternoon. A similar explosive device was discovered Tuesday at the estate of George Soros, a prominent donor to Democratic candidates and causes.

All of the bombs appeared to come from the same person or persons, according to John Miller, the New York Police Department’s head of intelligence and counterterrorism. The packages to Obama and Clinton were sent to their homes, while Brennan’s arrived at CNN’s New York offices, which were quickly evacuated Wednesday morning. Brennan does not work for CNN but often appears as a security expert on rival cable network MSNBC. Holder’s package reportedly was undeliverable to its intended address and was sent to the return address on the envelope, which was the Florida office of U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. Authorities said several of the packages had Wasserman Schultz’s office as the return address and included misspellings on the labels.

Republicans spoke out Wednesday about the attempted attacks against Democrats. “Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States,” President Donald Trump said. “This egregious conduct is abhorrent.” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called the attempts “reprehensible acts,” adding, “We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures.”