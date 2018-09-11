Package bomb suspect indicted

A federal grand jury indicted accused bomb maker Cesar Sayoc on Friday on 30 criminal counts that carry a possible mandatory life sentence. The indictment alleges Sayoc sent improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump, and CNN. Authorities tracked him down in Plantation, Fla, on Oct. 26, as the nation waited on high-alert to see who would receive the next dangerous package. Though none of the devices exploded, prosecutors said Sayoc intended to “kill, injure, and intimidate an individual and unlawfully to damage and destroy a building, vehicle, and other real and person property.” If convicted of all charges in the indictment, Sayoc would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.