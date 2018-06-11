Package bomb suspect denied bail in New York

Cesar Sayoc, the suspect accused of sending a spate of suspicious packages containing pipe-bomb devices to prominent Democrat politicians and supporters and media outlets has been ordered held without bail in New York. Sayoc made his first court appearance on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan following his transfer from Florida, where he was arrested Oct. 26. Prosecutors argued he is a flight risk and a danger to the public. Sayoc faces charges for allegedly sending more than a dozen potentially explosive devices through the mail. Prosecutors said the most recent package was recovered on Friday in California, addressed to liberal activist Tom Steyer. None of the devices exploded and no one was injured. Sayoc’s lawyer has questioned the evidence in the case.