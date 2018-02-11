Package bomb suspect agrees to New York transfer

The suspect accused of mailing 15 packages containing pipe bomb devices to prominent Democratic politicians and supporters and media outlets has agreed to a transfer to New York, where he’ll face five federal charges. The charges against Cesar Sayoc were filed in New York because some of the devices were recovered there. Meanwhile, prosecutors say Sayoc should remained jailed without bail because of the magnitude of charges and the strong evidence against him. His attorneys also did not seek his release, saying in a federal court in Miami Friday that they are ready to turn the case over to his lawyers in New York, who could still ask for a bail hearing. “We wanted to make sure that all of his constitutional rights were preserved,” said one of his attorneys, James Benjamin, after Friday’s hearing. “We feel we’ve done all we can.”

The timing of the transfer is uncertain and likely will not be announced by the U.S. Marshals Service.