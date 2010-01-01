Owner of Leicester club killed in helicopter crash

Fans and family members of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of the English Leicester City Football Club, paid their respects Monday after the Thai billionaire died in a weekend helicopter crash. The helicopter went down Saturday shortly after taking off from the soccer team’s stadium in Leicester, England, following a match. Four other people, including two members of Srivaddhanaprabha’s staff, the pilot, and another passenger, also died in the accident. The U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch said inspectors would work on the helicopter’s digital flight data recorder to help determine the cause of the crash.

The 60-year-old Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010 for $50 million when it was in the second tier of English football. The team went on to win the 2016 English Premier League under his ownership. Family members on Monday laid a flower wreath outside the stadium alongside hundreds of jerseys and messages left by fans. “Leicester City was a family under his leadership” the club said in a statement.