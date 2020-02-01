Outbreak reaches sub-Saharan Africa

Nigeria confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Thursday in Lagos, the country’s largest city. An infected Italian national arrived on Tuesday and is now “clinically stable,” Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said. Officials are working to track down everyone in the country who had contact with him.

What other countries have reported infections? On Friday, Mexico and Lithuania confirmed their first cases of the COVID-19 disease, following Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Northern Ireland on Thursday. Officials have traced most of the infections back to Italy, which has the fourth-highest number of cases. The viral pneumonia outbreak has infected more than 82,000 people globally.

