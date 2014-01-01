Ousted Egyptian President Morsi dies during trial

Ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi collapsed during a court session on Monday and died, state media reported. Egyptian state television said Morsi, 67, was in a Cairo court for an espionage trial when he blacked out. He had just addressed the court, claiming he had “many secrets.” Responders took his body to a hospital.

Morsi, who belonged to the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in the country’s first free elections in 2012. He was removed from office one year later by a military coup led by President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, following heavy protests that brought down the Islamist group. He had been imprisoned since then.

“May Allah rest our Morsi brother, our martyr’s soul in peace,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.