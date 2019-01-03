Otto Warmbier’s parents criticize Trump and Kim
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/01/19, 11:31 am
The parents of an American college student who died after being detained in North Korea released a statement Friday blaming North Korean leader Kim Jon Un and rebuking U.S. President Donald Trump. After the two leaders met this week in Hanoi, Vietnam, Trump said he takes Kim “at his word” that the leader was unaware of any mistreatment of Otto Warmbier. In the statement, Warmbier’s parents said they were “respectful” during the summit but now needed to speak out. “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto,” they wrote. “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuses or lavish praise can change that.” Warmbier died in June 2017 after he was released from North Korea and returned home in a vegetative state.
“I want to make clear that we can never forget about Otto,” Republican Sen. Rob Portman, from the Warmbiers’ home state of Ohio, told The Hill. “His treatment at the hands of his captors was unforgivable and it tells us a lot about the nature of the regime.”
Ed SchickPosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 01:45 pm
President Trump made a very dishonorable statement that defended Kim Jon Un and insulted the parents and memory of Otto Warmbier. Arresting a US citizen and causing brain death are hideous crimes only seen in the most brutal governments and yet President Trump believes that the leader of this government was totally unaware of the incident. The President made it sound even worse when he likened Warmbier to any other prisoner in Kim Jon Un's cruel regime. We need a better stance and better statements from our government leaders.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 04:12 pm
Trump has yet to find a dictator he won't trust over his own intelligence officials.
charles jandeckaPosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 01:59 pm
No, your son alone is repsonsible for his death; being one of many US citizens who have foolishly chosen to misbehave abroad, only to suffer dire consequences!
OldMikePosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 02:23 pm
Kim has maintained a regime where extreme cruelty is the norm. So in that sense Kim is responsible for Otto Warmbier’s death. But it is ludicrous to believe any leader, of any nation, receives info about or exercises personal supervision of every action taken by every unit of his government’s various branches. It’s not a stretch to say Kim didn’t know the details of Warmbier’s case.
As for Warmbier himself, he was visiting one of the most repressive nations on earth yet of his own volition acted like a dumb spoiled American teen vandal. That sure does not reflect well on the upbringing he received from his parents.
However, Mr. Jandecka, you are way too harsh on Warmbier. Warmbier behaved stupidly but that should not be cause for a death sentence anywhere on earth.
Bob CPosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 03:48 pm
Old Mike I totally agree with what you have said. Mr. Warmbier’s lack of wisdom extracted a horrible price for himself and his parents.
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 04:22 pm
Warmbier's imprisonment was a global sensation, followed the world over, and also very clearly an important diplomatic issue between North Korea and the US. He would have been an important chip in diplomatic relations. Instead, he served as an important example. His imprisonment and death had big implications for US-NK relations. Any other president would have pushed for more than a "oh, I'm really sorry about that." There is no chance that Kim did not have input on his imprisonment and care (or lack therof, in this situation.)
Good grief, can you IMAGINE how much we would have crucified Obama if he'd just taken a dictator at his word like this?
news2mePosted: Fri, 03/01/2019 04:38 pm
Mr. Kloosterman
To compare Obama with Trump is wrong! I trust Trump with WAY MORE than I would ever trust Obama.
Obama is very good at double-speak. How many prisoners did he even attempt to save? ZERO!
Trump is not a lawyer. Trump has utilized a lot name calling in his texting as Pres. It's better that he says he believes a dictator than to call him a liar.