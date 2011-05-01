Osama bin Laden’s son is dead

Hamza bin Laden, the son of deceased al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, died in “a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region,” the White House confirmed on Saturday. It’s not clear when or exactly how he died.

What was his role? When the U.S. State Department placed a $1 million bounty on Hamza in March, it described him as an emerging leader of al-Qaeda who “threatened attacks against the United States and allies.” President Donald Trump said his death “not only deprives al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermined important operational activities of the group.”

