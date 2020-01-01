Oregon shutdown back on, for now

The Oregon Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the state’s coronavirus shutdown order will remain in place while all the justices take time to review the case. Earlier in the day, Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff threw out the statewide restrictions because Gov. Kate Brown did not seek the legislature’s approval to extend the orders beyond a 28-day limit. Leaders from 10 churches sued earlier this month, claiming the Democratic governor’s social distancing requirements were unconstitutional.

How are things in the state? By Friday, all but a few Oregon counties around Portland got the go-ahead from the state government to begin the first phase of reopening. The state has recorded more than 3,600 confirmed COVID-19 infections, 138 deaths, and 1,400 recoveries.

