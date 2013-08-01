Oregon bakers lose another round in state court

The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Thursday against Aaron and Melissa Klein, Christian bakery owners charged in 2013 with discrimination for declining to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding. The court sided with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI), which fined the Kleins $135,000. Shortly after a lesbian couple filed a complaint against the owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, the Kleins closed their storefront business. But they have continued to fight the state’s case against them and are now considering next steps, according to their attorneys with First Liberty Institute. Although they could appeal to the state Supreme Court, the future of the Klein’s case rides on the highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of another Christian baker charged with discrimination. The justices heard oral arguments Dec. 5 in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission and will issue a ruling by June. The Kleins and Masterpiece owner Jack Phillips are just two of several Christian business owners fighting for their freedom not to participate in ceremonies that violate their beliefs.