Opioid treatment behind bars

A grant from a private foundation will give jail inmates in 15 U.S. communities access to medication-assisted opioid therapy, an addiction treatment that gets mixed reviews from therapists and patients.

Arnold Ventures, run by billionaire John Arnold, announced May 9 it had formed a partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice to spend $720,000 on medication-assisted treatment (MAT) programs for county jails. The programs dispense medications such as methadone and buprenorphine to prisoners who are addicted to opioids. The drugs satisfy the craving for opioids without providing the high, which decreases the risk of opioid overdose and cuts down on undesirable behaviors that drug-seeking addicts often engage in.

Traditionally, inmates do not have access to opioids or MAT and must abruptly stop using when imprisoned. Criminal justice advocates complain the lack of treatment and mental health care for prisoners is cruel and can make existing issues worse. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 75 percent of opioid addicts relapse within three months of their release from custody. Released prisoners, who have a decreased tolerance for the drugs, are several times more likely to die from an overdose than the general population, especially in the first few weeks of freedom.

Last fall, the National Sheriffs’ Association released guidelines and practices supporting MAT in jails. In November, a Massachusetts judge ruled that a jail could not withhold methadone from a prisoner because that would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. Advocates have compared denying inmates access to MAT akin to denying insulin to diabetics, The New York Times reported.

MAT programs are designed to be long-term. The goal is not to help someone stop using drugs but to give them drugs that are safe. Methadone has a longer half-life than heroin, so detoxing from it is a long, painful process. In practice, many people who visit methadone clinics give up opioids only to find other drugs like marijuana to get high.

Biblical counselor Mark Shaw used to work at a methadone clinic, and he told me opioid overdoses are just one aspect of the problem.

“Many overdose deaths have methadone and buprenorphine in their system along with other nonopioid drugs,” he said. “The problem is that they can still get high by using marijuana, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and crystal meth even while the opioid addiction part is taken care of by MAT. … Christians seek heart transformation rather than outward behavioral change alone. If the heart changes, behavior will change.”

Julie Williams, head of Arnold Venture’s opioid policy initiative, said more MAT programs are needed to figure out how to better meet the needs of opioid addicts in jail.

“There are so few established high-functioning examples, now,” she said. “What the field really needs is more places to do it so that we can establish better best practices.”