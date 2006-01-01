Opera singer Plácido Domingo accused of sexual harassment

Two opera houses have canceled planned performances featuring revered singer Plácido Domingo following accusations of sexual harassment against him. The Philadelphia Orchestra canceled a Sept. 28 opening gala with Domingo, and the San Francisco Opera dropped a sold-out Oct. 6 concert marking the singer’s 50th anniversary with the company. The Los Angeles Opera, where he serves as general director, said it would investigate Domingo’s conduct, and New York’s Metropolitan Opera said it would wait for the results of the LA Opera’s investigation “before making any final decisions about Mr. Domingo’s future at the Met.”

What are the accusations? Several women said Domingo, 78, pressured them into sexual relationships and punished them professionally if they refused his advances. Domingo called the accusations “deeply troubling and, as presented, inaccurate,” saying he “believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual.”