Open Doors releases its persecution watchlist

North Korea has topped the list of worst countries for persecuted Christians for 20 straight years. Open Doors International released its 2021 World Watch List on Wednesday. The organization estimates that 1 in 8 Christians around the world lives in a country where they experience significant oppression.

Which countries are on the list? After North Korea, the top five slots include Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, and Pakistan. The situation grew worse in Nigeria, which moved into the top 10 on the list due to Islamic oppression. Open Doors collects data on the private lives of Christians; their relationships with family, community, and church; the national environment; and whether they face violence.

