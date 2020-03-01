Open by Easter?

President Donald Trump is pushing to get the United States back to work sooner rather than later. During a Fox News virtual town hall, the president said he hoped to ease up on restrictions and get businesses reopened by Easter—a little more than two weeks away. But many health officials are urging tougher restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases climbs every day. The official count of those infected in the United States has hit 55,000, and the death toll passed 800 as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

How’s Wall Street doing? After a series of dives, stocks opened higher in the United States on Wednesday after Congress cut a deal on a stimulus package. But trading became tentative later in the day. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its biggest percentage gain since 1933.

