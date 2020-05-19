West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee said the only way to guarantee college students do not get the coronavirus at school is to “keep everything shut down until we have a vaccine and until it’s working.” But that’s not economically or educationally feasible for the liberal arts school nestled between the winding Monongahela River and Cheat Lake just south of the Pennsylvania border in Morgantown. Instead, Gee expects to see the school’s nearly 30,000 students face to face again this fall.

“We will open, but it will be different,” Gee said.

“Open but different” has become the prevailing theme among colleges and universities gearing up for a return to campus life in the fall. Deadlines for fall enrollment are rapidly approaching, forcing schools nationwide to release their plans despite a lack of consensus on the probability of a second wave of COVID-19 infections—or even best practices for campus essentials like dorm life.

“Some in our working group say start later in September—give the epidemic a month to die down,” Daniele Struppa, president of Chapman University in Orange, Calif., told The New York Times. “Another group says start earlier because it will come back in the winter, or people will get the flu and think they have corona. Everybody is making decisions with incomplete information.”

The lack of consensus has yielded several distinct approaches. The California State University system, the largest group of four-year colleges in the United States, announced its fall plans the second week of May while COVID-19 deaths in the Golden State hovered at a peak rate of more than 90 per day. Nearly half a million students across its 23 campuses will begin the new semester online with limited exceptions for courses in majors that demand hands-on training such as the health sciences.

A recent report by Business Insider revealed most schools are hedging their bets. Harvard, Stanford, and Yale universities all announced plans to provide instruction either on campus or virtually. A small but growing number of schools have said they will fill their classrooms again, albeit with modifications. Just last week, New York University announced it would reopen in the fall for in-person courses.

“I can’t pretend that 2020-21 will be a typical academic year,” wrote New York University Provost Katherine Fleming in a letter to incoming first-year students. “We’ll be living with safety measures and will have to be highly flexible so we can respond to a changing landscape.”

The University of Notre Dame announced it would begin on-site classes in early August and try to finish the semester by Thanksgiving. Students would go home for an extended holiday break that coincides with the early stages of flu season, as well as an anticipated second wave of coronavirus cases. Several other schools, including North Carolina State University and Houston’s Rice University, released similar plans.

Biola University in Southern California is preparing to teach classes in person until Thanksgiving, then send students home to complete the final two weeks of the semester online.

“We’re planning for you, we’re praying for you, and come this fall, we’ll be prepared for you,” the Christian school said in a video message posted on its website. Biola’s plan includes the possibility of prorating room and board and even discounting tuition should the school need to change course midstream due to a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Some students claim that they should receive tuition reductions for the spring semester that just ended. Discounted tuition remains a sore spot, with many colleges defending themselves against lawsuits over the hasty transitions they had to make to online learning. Other students may decide to stay home or even take a gap year in the face of so much uncertainty. The Impact 360 Institute, an Atlanta-area Christian organization that offers a gap-year program, has filled its incoming class, according to Director Jonathan Morrow.

Colorado Christian University student Riley Newcomer said she is looking forward to getting back to campus in the fall.

“I’m just excited to see people again,” the incoming junior said. Newcomer is hopeful but unsure about the effect the coronavirus will have on her college experience, particularly in her campus dorm leadership role: “It’s tricky being a resident assistant and not knowing what to tell the residents because I don’t know the answers, and nobody really knows the answers.”