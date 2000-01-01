Onstage proposal unofficially wins the Emmys

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first streaming series to win top Emmy comedy honors, and HBO’s Game of Thrones recaptured the best drama series category Monday night at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles. With the exception of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, traditional broadcast network shows were shut out in the top award categories. Mrs. Maisel, a freshman sitcom about an 1950s homemaker/comic, earned best actress honors for star Rachel Brosnahan, best supporting actress for Alex Borstein, and writing and directing awards for series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Claire Foy of The Crown and Matthew Rhys of The Americans won top drama acting Emmys, their first trophies for the roles and their last chance to claim them, with Foy’s role as Queen Elizabeth II going to another actress and Rhys’ show wrapped.

But an unscripted moment became the most memorable one of the night when Glenn Weiss, who won for directing the Academy Awards, proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen, during his acceptance speech. She said yes, he put his mother’s ring on her finger, and the crowd cheered.