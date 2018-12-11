Only in Florida: The latest recount drama
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/12/18, 12:22 pm
Lawsuits and accusations of vote tampering are firing up an already heated recount battle in the Florida races for governor and U.S. Senate, with Republicans in the lead in unofficial results. The Florida secretary of state on Saturday ordered recounts in both of those elections and that of the state commissioner of agriculture. The current margin between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the Senate race is just .14 percentage points. A gap of .41 points separates Republican gubernatorial hopeful U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.
Scott and Nelson have both sued over perceived mismanagement of the election, and Scott asked law enforcement Monday to impound Broward County’s voting machines when they weren’t being used in the recount. The final tally is due 3 p.m. Thursday, though some ballots might still have to be counted by hand afterward. President Donald Trump on Monday called for the recount to end, tweeting, “An honest vote count is no longer possible—ballots massively infected.”
Eighteen years ago, an infamous recount in Florida left the winner of the presidential election undecided for more than a month. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately decided the vote favored Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore. The Florida secretary of state’s office was unaware of any other time either a governor’s or U.S. Senate race required a recount, let alone both in the same election.
Comments
not silentPosted: Mon, 11/12/2018 06:46 pm
People love to hate Florida, and even Floridians like to joke about the state; but this is a nightmare. After the election of 2000, we were teased for years by friends and family; and, even before this latest election, strangers would joke about "hanging chads" when they heard where we were from. After the race in 2000 was settled, people still screamed for years that they had been "disenfranchised" (I'm not sure I understood how you could feel disenfranchised when your vote was counted, and counted, and counted...how many times was it?)
Please pray for a fair resolution for this because there is a lot of anger and mistrust of the system. Also, please pray for politicians who will put the people and the country first. While it appears that the recounts are necessary because of the close vote-and I don't blame people who have worked and sacrificed as much as political candidates on both sides must for wanting to be sure-there is a lot of political posturing on both sides. Somehow political coverage and the speeches of politicians in the whole country over the past decades seem to have given people the idea that something MUST be wrong if they didn't get the outcome they wanted-and they feel that they should blame others or sue. (There is a related issue where people seem to think any news they don't like-or news that is favorable to the "other side"-must be "fake news.") All of this strikes me as extremely divisive and hurtful for all of us.
Most people I've encountered just want this to be over. In fact, a lot of people don't even want to discuss politics becuase they are tired of all the vitriol and disagreement. Prior to the election, a local news station aired several "breaks" from political ads that played music and showed someone at the beach! Everyone I saw on election day agreed that we couldn't wait for evening because then it would all be over!
But it's NOT over...
It's okay to joke about Florida. We laugh about its peculiarities all the time. But please pray for us!