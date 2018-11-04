Online drug deals prop up opioid crisis

A new battlefront has emerged in the war on opioids, as dealers go online to peddle illicit drugs by mail. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said drug deals on encrypted portions of the internet, called the darknet, are “pouring fuel on the fire of the national drug epidemic.”

Especially worrying are potent synthetic opioids from China such as fentanyl, which is driving the huge increase in drug overdose deaths, estimated at more than 66,000 nationally last year. The legal uses for fentanyl in the United States include treating severe pain in cancer patients and managing pain during and after surgery.

Using secret web browsers and a code name, buyers can find overseas suppliers of fentanyl on the darknet. They can further hide their purchases through encryption and pay using a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. This year, Sessions doubled the number of agents assigned to pursue online dealers after investigations showed at least 19 deaths were due to fentanyl shipped through the mail.

Two weeks ago, a new federal interagency task force called the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team arrested Antoin Austin of Euclid, Ohio, who listed ads for fentanyl on a darknet site. JCODE took Austin and seven others into custody after the FBI purchased a baggie of fentanyl that arrived complete with a thank you card from Austin. Besides 2,0000 lethal doses of the painkiller, agents also seized computers and weapons.

In recent years authorities have managed to shut down two of the most infamous darknet marketplaces, Silk Road and AlphaBay, which proffered not only illegal drugs but weapons, stolen and counterfeit IDs, and computer malware. But agents said gangs now bring in illegal substances from China by mail, as well as smuggling them in through Mexico.

“A lot of [gangs] start on a smaller level and then they see how lucrative this can be and they keep expanding,” said Shawn Brokos, a supervisory agent in Pittsburgh.

Anonymous darknet transactions are hard to find and harder to stop.

“It’s not enough to simply take the sites down,” said Acting U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Downing. “Vendors look for another opportunity, another site … where they can go sell their drugs.”

President Donald Trump last month signed a $4.6 billion plan to fund extra agents and the JCODE strategy. He also advocated for capital punishment for dealers who are responsible for others’ deaths, though critics of the plan say it does little to establish treatment for those trapped in addiction or trafficking.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently advised more Americans to get and carry naxolone, an emergency antidote for opioid overdose. It is available in most states without a prescription, and Adams said Americans should “get trained to administer naxolone in the case of a suspected emergency.” He added, “You have an important role to play in addressing this public health crisis.”