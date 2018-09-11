One step closer to made-to-order babies

Japanese scientists have created a way to turn human blood cells into human eggs in a lab. While the technique may help millions of people suffering from infertility, the implications and ethical concerns are legion.

In the study, published this month in the journal Science, researchers turned adult human blood cells into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPPSCs), which can become any cell type in the body. When they placed the iPPSCs into miniature ovaries they made from mouse embryonic cells, the iPPSCs grew into immature human egg cells.

“The entire experiment happened entirely within an incubator within a laboratory,” Amander Clark, a developmental biologist at UCLA, told NPR.

The eggs were too immature for fertilization and could not produce a baby, but the researchers said using the method to make mature human eggs and sperm was the next step.

Scientists tout this technique as a way to help infertile people, but it could also allow scientists to mass-produce human eggs and even lead to human cloning. Researchers could theoretically produce babies from anyone’s blood, hair, or skin cells, from deceased relatives to famous people.

“A woman might want to have George Clooney’s baby,” Ronald Green, a Dartmouth bioethicist, told NPR. “And his hairdresser could start selling his hair follicles online. So we suddenly could see many, many progeny of George Clooney without his consent.”

While researchers barrel ahead, the needed discussions about where to draw the line aren’t really happening, Wesley J. Smith, a senior fellow at the Discovery Institute’s Center on Human Exceptionalism, wrote in an op-ed for National Review.

“Other than some government funding restrictions, scientists are generally ethically bound only by their own consciences,” he said. “That is unacceptable.”

The Council on Bioethics under President George W. Bush attempted to initiate ethical conversation about such matters, Smith said, but mainstream media and liberal bioethicists attacked the council for its conservative perspective and ignored its work.

“‘Anything goes,’ or leaving our biotechnological future up to the experts, is not a wise or sustainable approach,” he added.