One step closer to made-to-order babies

Where have all the flying insects gone?
Have you noticed fewer squashed bugs on your windshield lately? Scientists have, and they are getting concerned. They fear flying insects such as bees, butterflies, moths, and fireflies—beneficial pollinators and key links in the food chain—are on the decline.
Limited data on insect populations from decades ago make scientific analysis difficult, but a handful of studies suggest an alarming decline of flying insects.
One 2006 study estimated a 14 percent decrease in ladybugs in the United States and Canada from 1987 to 2006. Last year, a study published in the journal PLOS found an 82 percent mid-summer decline in the number and weight of insects captured in traps scattered throughout 63 German nature preserves over a 27-year period. Other observations in remote places in Greenland showed an 80 percent decline of flying insects since 1996.
Researchers from the University of Nevada, Reno, have observed insect populations at the La Selva Biological Station in Costa Rica since 1991. Decades ago, bugs covered a big insect trap sheet under a black light at the station. Now, “there’s no insects on that sheet,” Lee Dryer, one of the researchers, said.
Scientists remain unsure what is causing the decline, but suspected culprits include habitat loss, weed killer and insecticides, single-crop agriculture, invasive species, light pollution, and highway traffic. Many scientists said warmer temperatures likely have little, if any, effect.
Although flying insects seem like pests, we rely on them, said Doug Tallamy, a University of Delaware entomologist.
“You have total ecosystem collapse if you lose your insects,” he said, adding that without flying insects, “the world would start to rot.” —J.B.