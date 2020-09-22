One officer charged in Breonna Taylor case

Protesters began to take over the streets in Louisville, Ky., after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the outcome of grand jury proceedings in the death of Breonna Taylor. Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison faces charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments as he and two other officers executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home in March. The grand jury did not indict Hankinson or the other officers for shooting Taylor.

Was justice served? “This is outrageous and offensive!” tweeted Ben Crump, the attorney for Taylor’s family. As the officers entered Taylor’s apartment that night, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot and injured one of them. Walker said he did not know the men were police officers. Since then, city officials have fired Hankison and agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 9 p.m. curfew for the city on Wednesday.

