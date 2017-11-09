One Moore endorsement?

WASHINGTON—It’s been one week since several Alabama women came forward in a Washington Post report to discuss their relationships as teenagers with a 30-something Roy Moore. Since then, other women have shared similar stories, including accusations of sexual assault, causing politicians, pundits, and pastors—but not all—to yank their support of the U.S. Senate candidate in Alabama. But one prominent evangelical leader hasn’t clarified where he stands.

On Sunday evening, an email featuring a photo of Roy Moore and Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse, showed up in the inboxes of Moore supporters (Graham also posted the photo on his Facebook page in late September). The pro-Moore Solution Fund PAC sent the message that included Moore’s denial of misconduct and a plea for donations. Superimposed over the photo of Graham and Moore was a quote attributed to Graham:

“I met former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore when I held a prayer rally at the state capitol in Montgomery last year. … We need more courageous men and women like him who are willing to stand for God’s moral laws.”

So far, Graham’s only public message since Moore came under fire was a tweet he sent Saturday: “I’m praying for Roy Moore and his family.”

Mark Tooley, president of the Institute on Religion and Democracy, told me, “I would think if pro-Moore groups are advertising the association with Graham it might be prudent for Graham to make clear he is not endorsing Roy Moore. The clear implication is that it’s a de facto endorsement. So if the person in the picture disapproves it’s really their obligation to publicly say so.”

I asked Todd Shearer, a spokesman for Graham, if Graham authorized pro-Moore groups to use his image in the email. In response, he forwarded me a statement from Graham’s office:

“The picture of Franklin Graham and Roy Moore was taken last year during a brief meeting and prayer the two men had when Graham was in Alabama on his Decision America Tour. The photo just represents the fact that the two men met.”

I asked Shearer to clarify whether Graham ever authorized his image to be used in conjunction with Moore’s campaign and if he’s OK with its use now, in light of the accusations of sexual misconduct in Moore’s past. Shearer told me no one in Graham’s organizations would comment further.

Next, I called Solution Fund PAC to find out if the group had received authorization to use Graham’s image in its fundraising email. But no one from Solution Fund PAC would respond to my inquiries.

Meanwhile, as so many prominent people have pulled their support for Moore, his campaign decided to scrub its website of endorsements altogether.