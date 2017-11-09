One Moore endorsement?

Number crunching
Senate Republicans are narrowing in on last-minute tax reform negotiations, now that the House has approved its version of the reform legislation. GOP leaders from both chambers claim they will complete an overhaul of the U.S. tax code before the end of the year, but their success is far from guaranteed.
Senate leaders decided to add an additional wrinkle to their version of the bill—a provision to repeal the Obamacare individual mandate. House Republicans decided not to include any Obamacare changes in their bill.
Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Tom Cotton of Arkansas championed the idea. “The mandate repeal is a promise we all made, and we should keep,” Paul said. He noted including the provision allows for an additional $300 billion in tax cuts. President Donald Trump also supports the idea, even though it would all but guarantee no Democrats would vote for the tax reform package.
The Senate has a slim 52-48 Republican majority, allowing little room for error. Republicans can only lose two votes from their caucus and still succeed. They already lost one. On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin announced he doesn’t support either the House or Senate versions of the tax plan because they favor corporations over small businesses.
GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Bob Corker of Tennessee expressed similar concerns but have not committed to voting one way or the other. Notably, Collins and Corker both openly criticize Trump, leaving little leverage to use against them should they join Johnson’s opposition.
The two other Republican senators who voted with Collins to sink healthcare reform this summer—John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska—are still undecided on the tax plan. —E.W.