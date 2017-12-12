One massive fire still burning in California

In Southern California, firefighters have put out five of the wildfires that began in the past week, but the largest one remains and is only 20 percent contained. The Thomas fire threatens the cities of Carpinteria, Montecito, and Santa Barbara. It is the fifth largest wildfire in California history and has scorched 230,000 acres and destroyed 800 homes and businesses. Poor air quality is keeping many schools closed. As ash rains down and smoke blows through streets, regulators are urging people to remain inside if possible and to avoid strenuous activity.