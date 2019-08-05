One dead, two arrested in Colorado school shooting

Two students on Tuesday shot and killed one classmate and wounded eight others inside their charter school near Denver. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Devon Erickson, 18, and a younger student walked into the STEM School Highlands Ranch with two handguns and began shooting students in two classrooms. The school’s security guard detained one suspect, and within minutes, deputies from a nearby sheriff’s department substation ran into the school and arrested both suspects after a struggle. Spurlock said the deputies’ quick response helped save lives. He declined to identify the student who was killed. The school will be closed for the remainder of the week.

“Tragically, this community and those surrounding it know all too well these hateful and horrible acts of violence,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. The shooting comes nearly three weeks after neighboring Littleton, Colo., marked the grim 20th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre that killed 13 people.