One dead, five missing after U.S. warplanes collide

Rescuers found two of seven crew members Thursday after two U.S. warplanes collided and crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s southwestern coast. One of the crew members died, and the other is in fair condition. A KC-130 Hercules refueling plane and an F/A-18 Hornet jet were carrying out regular refueling training after taking off from a base in Iwakuni, Japan, near Hiroshima, when they collided at 2 a.m., according to the U.S. Marine Corps. The planes crashed into the sea south of Muroto Cape on the island of Shikoku.

Japanese responders and other search parties continue to look for the remaining crew members. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Last month, a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed into the sea off southern Japan, though the two pilots survived.