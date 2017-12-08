Three dead after Confederate monument protests in Virginia
by Leigh Jones
Posted 8/12/17, 08:18 pm
UPDATE: Officials increased the death toll from today’s violent protests to three after a helicopter crashed just outside Charlottesville, Va., killing the pilot and passenger. Police say the crash was linked to the protest over the removal of a Confederate monument but have not explained how or why. None of the victims have been identified.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (4:20 p.m.): One person died and 19 suffered injuries during violent clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Violence between protesters and counter-protesters broke out Saturday morning and culminated with a car crashing into a crowd of several hundred counter-protesters marching peacefully through the downtown area in the early afternoon. Officers later arrested the driver but have not provided a name or other details. Rally organizers called for the demonstration to protest the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The demonstrations began Friday and tensions grew as counter-protesters gathered at the site. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency as clashes grew increasingly violent, with both groups throwing water bottles and unleashing chemical sprays. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn the violence: “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”
Leigh Jones
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Sat, 08/12/2017 07:01 pm
A bit... non-specific there, Donnie, but better than nothing I guess. This Neo-Nazi resurgence is nothing short of disgusting, and their identification with the right as "alt-rights" horribly damaging. Conservatives must be united in their condemnation of this sort of behavior.
Dean from OhioPosted: Sat, 08/12/2017 09:34 pm
Quite unpersuasive there, Johnnie.