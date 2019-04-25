On the beaches at Normandy

FRANCE: British Prime Minister Theresa May—in perhaps her last official act as head of government before her resignation takes effect tomorrow—joined French President Emmanuel Macron to dedicate a new British war memorial at Ver-sur-Mer, a small coastal town in Normandy, as part of today’s 75th anniversary of the largest sea and air assault in history.

May and others, including President Donald Trump, spoke at what may be the last commemoration to include veterans of the assault. In Portsmouth, England, on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II, who trained as a mechanic during World War II and has attended D-Day ceremonies with 12 U.S. presidents, paid tribute also.

D-Day veteran Tom Rice told reporters, “I’d go up and do it all again”—and he did. The 97-year-old paratrooper made his second jump over Carentan, where he first landed in one of the key battles of the Allied invasion.

IRAN: A former deputy head of the UN’s atomic watchdog told a gathering in Israel that Iran is capable of producing enough enriched uranium to make a nuclear bomb in six to eight months. The comments by Olli Heinonen, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, followed in-depth analysis of an underground testing program called Project Midan.

HONG KONG: An estimated 180,000 people gathered Tuesday night to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre 30 years ago, defying a Beijing crackdown on freedoms in the autonomous territory and Chinese regime efforts to cover up the slaughter.

CUBA: The new Treasury Department rules on travel to Cuba include a ban on cruises.

MOZAMBIQUE: Police and leading analysts are skeptical of the claim by Islamic State (IS) of responsibility for stepped-up attacks in Cabo Delgado, which would mark an expansion for the militants into southern Africa.

“It’s good for IS—because they can say that they are spreading, and it's good for the local group—because they feel that they are part of a greater movement. It's propaganda, but it has some meaning,” Fernando Jorge Cardoso, an African specialist at the University Institute of Lisbon in Portugal, told Agence France-Presse.

SUDAN: The African Union voted to suspend Sudan until it forms a civilian government after 108 people were reported killed in a deadly crackdown on protesters. Armed men identified with the intelligence and security services also seized Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, storming his house in Khartoum and beating him and others before taking him away. Arman is a longtime rebel leader fighting the Islamist government of former President Omar al-Bashir, who stepped down in April following months of civic unrest.

FRANCE: Health officials recommend that children under age 7 and pregnant women who live near Notre Dame Cathedral take a blood test over concern the April fire caused lead pollution.

I’M READING Chesapeake Requiem by Earl Swift.

Sign up to receive Globe Trot via email.