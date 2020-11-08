Omar faces tough challenger in primary

Antone Melton-Meaux, a lawyer and mediator, raised millions of dollars and accused U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., of focusing more on celebrity than the needs of her district. The first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Omar is one of four radical female lawmakers known as “The Squad.” She has sparked outrage with anti-Semitic comments and rejected her Democratic opponent’s campaign as the product of a few wealthy backers who are threatened by her effectiveness.

When will we know who won? A surge of absentee voting means ballots may trickle in as late as Thursday. The delay could foreshadow the Nov. 3 general election, when Minnesota officials plan to count mail-in ballots arriving as much as a week after Election Day.

